SUV crashes into utility pole in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An SUV crashed into a utility pole early Wednesday morning on the west side of Youngstown.

The accident happened about 6:15 a.m. on Salt Springs Road.

Salt Springs Road is closed between Corby Avenue and Leo Avenue.

About 310 customers are without power because of the accident. That area of Salt Springs Road is mostly commercial.

Power is expected to be restored by 9 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

