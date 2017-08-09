Valley natives visiting from Guam reflect on North Korea threat

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two Valley natives home on leave are preparing to head back to Guam where they’ve been living since October.

Larry York is originally from Warren but will be returning to the island Saturday while his wife, Jeannette, will return next month.

Both of them have different feelings about being on the U.S. Territory amid the growing tensions between North Korea and the United States.

Larry York, a Navy veteran stationed in Guam as a program manager for the Department of Navy, says North Korea’s threats aimed at the territory don’t scare him.

“Guam is very, very lucky to have that type of military presence on that island. That’s why going back doesn’t bother me at all,” York said.

Jeannette York, who is retired from the Air Force, feels differently about what is going on. She said she is very scared.

“You know, because North Korea’s too close to us and they’ve been making these threats,” Jeannette York said.

Both say the stern warning from President Donald Trump Tuesday is comforting. Trump made remarks about North Korea during an opioid summit in New Jersey saying, “ North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States. They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen.”

“It is like finally there is somebody that is planning to do something about it,” Jeanette York said.

“It is actually nice to have a President of the United States in there who is willing to put everything on the line to protect our country,” Larry York said.

Larry York has a contract with U.S. Navy through October of 2018.