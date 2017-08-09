Wilma June Blasiman Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Wilma June Blasiman, 97, entered eternal rest on Wednesday, August 9, 2017, 7:20 a.m. at the Courtyard Assisted Living, Salem, Ohio.

She was born at home June 22, 1920, the youngest of 13 children to the late Sherman and Daisy (Shirey) Schisler in Ellsworth.

Wilma was a 1938 graduate of Jackson-Milton High School.

She did housework, babysitting and gardening in her younger years. She and her husband Charles were farmers for a number of years in Alliance. She also worked at Kresge 5&10 in Alliance and retired from Sebring Container, Salem in 1985 after 30 years of service.

Wilma married her husband, Charles on March 6, 1943, who preceded her in death August 9, 1988.

Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by seven sisters, Gertrude Schisler (infant), Teresa Maxwell, Bertha Porter, Plaoma Roessler, Ruth Ellen Cain, Evelyn Maguire Quinn and Irene Herman and five brothers, Orlan (Jack), Clarence (Bob), Myron (Ted), Norman and Randall Schisler.

Wilma enjoyed animals, cooking, baking, cake decorating, candy making, flowers, gardening, preparing fruit and vegetables for winter, puzzles, country music, mowing the lawn and shoveling snow for her neighbors and herself. She was also a fan of the Cleveland Indians and loved walking in the rain. She enjoyed life, family and friends. She helped raise her nephew, Andrew “Sonny” Cain (deceased) as well as her husband’s twin nieces, Sandra Seacrist and Candice Breakfield, both of Florida.

She leaves a number of nieces and nephews including, Cathy Wilms and Franklin Square, who saw to her needs in her last years.

Besides her own pets, Blackie, Penny and Cookie, she also provided home to 14 unwanted shelter dogs and cats.

There are no calling hours.

Graveside services will be held Friday, August 11, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the North Jackson Cemetery with the Reverend Russell Libb officiating.

The family wishes to thank the loving and caring Courtyard staff and Grace Hospice for the compassionate care given their aunt.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite animal charity.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

