Youngstown Park and Recreation Department extends Northside Pool season

The Northside Pool in Youngstown will be open one additional day in the summer

The North Side pool opened in Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Northside Pool in Youngstown will be open one additional day in the summer, according to the City of Youngstown’s Park and Recreation Department.

The department sent out a press release on Wednesday, announcing the extended season.

The poll will now be open from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, August 12 — the final day of the season.

The pool opened late, on June 27, after issues securing lifeguards.

Hours for the pool are as follows:

  • 1-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday
  • Closed Sundays

The cost of entrance is $1 for children ages 17 and under and $2 for adults.

Children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

