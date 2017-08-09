Youth football league in Youngstown starts helmet drive for new gear

Youngstown's Volney Rogers League has been around for almost 80 years and now has over 1,000 young athletes

By Published: Updated:
Volney Rogers Youth Football League helmet drive, Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Football season is almost here and that means youth football is starting up, too.

Wednesday night, the Volney Rogers League in Youngstown started its helmet drive at the East High scrimmage to raise money for the new gear.

The Volney Rogers League has been around for almost 80 years and now has over 1,000 young athletes.

“Our goal is 400 new helmets and with that, between seven teams, each team would get 50 brand new helmets,” President Randy Newby said.

Along with the new helmets, the drive is also working to get all coaches certified in detecting concussions to keep the kids safe.

For information on how you can donate to the helmet drive, visit the Volney Rogers Youth Association’s Facebook page.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s