911 call in Youngstown leads to Niagara Falls arrest, discovery of body



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police received a call Wednesday afternoon from the brother of a man who is now at the center of a murder investigation that spans from Youngstown to Niagara Falls, New York.

JeShawn Elliot’s brother called 911 around 4:30 p.m.

911 call: “He said that he loved me and he hung up the phone.”

He told dispatchers that Elliot just called him, saying he stabbed his girlfriend — 28-year-old Anvia Mickens — and was on his way to Niagara Falls to commit suicide.

911 call: “He admitted to me that he stabbed his girlfriend and killed her in his car…He drove to the Niagara Falls area…He left a suicide note and his phone in his vehicle.”

Looking for evidence, police combed several locations in Youngstown, including Mickens’ workplace, her mother’s house, and Elliot’s home.

Meanwhile, Niagara Falls, New York police discovered Mickens’ body in the trunk of Elliot’s silver Chevy Malibu parked near the Niagara River. He was arrested a couple of blocks away.

Investigators are still trying to figure out why Elliot drove to Niagara Falls, as he has no connection to the area. They said he wouldn’t answer any of their questions.

