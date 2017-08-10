Alberta R. Calhoun Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Alberta R. Calhoun, age 93, passed away Thursday morning, August 10, at St. Joseph Hospital.

Alberta was born October 27, 1923 in Shelocta, Pennsylvania to the late Roy and Dorothy (Brandon) Fulmer.

She was a 1941 Graduate of Indiana High School.

Alberta and her family came to the Warren area in 1953.

She was proud that she worked for many years at the Board of Elections serving her precinct for numerous elections.

She was a member of Champion Presbyterian Church since 1965.

Alberta enjoyed all kinds of crafts, quilting and crossword puzzles. She and her husband enjoyed traveling to Alaska, Hawaii, New England states, and Florida and spent many years at Pymatuming Lake.

Besides her parents, Alberta is preceded in death by her husband, Ruel R. Calhoun, who she married June 18, 1942, he died May 27, 2004.

Alberta is survived by her children, William Calhoun, Fred (Carol) Calhoun, John Calhoun, Ronald (Janet) Calhoun and Cheryl (Timothy) Garland; nine grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

Friends may call 12:00 Noon – 2:00 p.m. Monday, August 14, 2017 at the Lane Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Dr. in Warren, where the Funeral Service will begin at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Steve Stelle officiant.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Champion Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Monday, August 14 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.