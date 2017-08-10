Alice A. Brant Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Alice A. Brant passed away Thursday, August 10, 2017.

Alice was born March 15, 1947 in Akron, Ohio, to Harold and June (Flower) Woodford.

She is survived by her daughter, Bonnie (Mark) Maxie; two sons, Steven (Coreen) Garrett and Jeffrey (Amy) Garrett; a sister, Pauline (Larry) Reed and four grandchildren, Austin, Ava, Nicholas and Steven Garrett.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Cary C. Brant.

Visitation will be held 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Monday, August 14, 2017 at John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory, 2630 East State Street, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 15, 2017 at the funeral home.

