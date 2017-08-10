Canfield Fair details features of new Junior Fair building project

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Although the ribbon won’t be cut for another few weeks, members of the Canfield Fair Board are already kicking off the 2017 season.

Thursday morning, board members showed off a new ad campaign and explained some of the new features that will be offered for the 171st edition of the fair.

The board is also in the middle of a capital campaign to raise money for a new building for the Junior Fair, which will be as large as the Watson & Tressel (WATTS) fitness center at Youngstown State.

“The Junior Fair can all be in one area, in one space, all the animals,” Dave Dickey said. “Going to be where the old antique tractors are and where the old steam engines are, and then we’re relocating them to where the Junior Fair is on the north end of the fair.”

Right now, the Junior Fair is split between opposite ends of the fairgrounds.

Roughly $2 million has been raised since last spring but at least $4.5 million will be needed to pay for the project.

This year’s fair will open with “Senior Day” on Wednesday, August 30.

For a schedule of events, visit the Canfield Fair’s website.

