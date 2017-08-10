Congress gearing up for fight over tax reform

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – Washington is gearing up for its next fight — this time, over taxes.

Senator Rob Portman, R-Ohio, wants to change the tax code to spur wage growth, but he said the Senate can’t just give up on healthcare and move on to tax reform.

“I think they go together,” he said. “Let’s try to get these costs down on healthcare, and at the same time, we let people take home a little more in their take-home pay, that’s going to make a huge difference in our economy and for families in Ohio and across the country.”

Some Democratic senators are worried that tax reform will be the healthcare debate all over again. They don’t want to see Republicans try to pass a bill with only Republican votes.

Republicans insist tax reform will be different.

“There’s more agreement in the Republican family on tax reform than there was on healthcare, and there’s more bipartisan support of doing something to fix the broken tax code,” Portman said.

Senator Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, said he is willing to work with Republicans on tax reform, but he wants to focus on giving middle-class, working families a break.

“If tax reform to the Finance Committee Chair and the Speaker of the House is you give more tax cuts to the richest Americans, I don’t want to put that burden and blow a hole in the federal deficit,” he said.

Congress faces September deadlines to pass a federal budget and raise the debt ceiling.

Still, Republican leadership hopes to pass a tax reform bill this fall.