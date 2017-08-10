Coroner releases cause of death for woman in Warren crash, shooting

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Coroner’s Office confirmed that 37-year-old Brandy Joseph, one of three people who died in a Warren shooting last week, committed suicide.

Joseph died by a gunshot wound to the head, the coroner’s office said.

Brandy Joseph’s obituary

Ju’wantae Harbin, 18, and De’Vonte West, 24, also died when the car they were in crashed into a house at Southern Boulevard and Solar Street last Thursday and shots were fired.

The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office ruled West’s death a homicide on Wednesday.

Mahoning County is also conducting the autopsy for Harbin but those results are still pending.

