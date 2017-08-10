Coroner releases cause of death for woman in Warren crash, shooting

Brandy Joseph died by a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Trumbull County Coroner's Office

By Published: Updated:
Police on scene of shooting and crash at Southern Boulevard and Solar Street in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Coroner’s Office confirmed that 37-year-old Brandy Joseph, one of three people who died in a Warren shooting last week, committed suicide.

Joseph died by a gunshot wound to the head, the coroner’s office said.

Brandy Joseph’s obituary

Ju’wantae Harbin, 18, and De’Vonte West, 24, also died when the car they were in crashed into a house at Southern Boulevard and Solar Street last Thursday and shots were fired.

The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office ruled West’s death a homicide on Wednesday.

Mahoning County is also conducting the autopsy for Harbin but those results are still pending.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s