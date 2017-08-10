Disgruntled client goes into tirade at Youngstown mission

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are looking for a man who became angry inside the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley and damaged several items.

According to a police report, the 38-year-old man became disgruntled because he was asked to leave the facility on Martin Luther King Boulevard Wednesday night after he tested positive for marijuana and wasn’t applying for jobs.

The man became irate and started throwing things around. He threw some trash cans and then walked into an office and tossed two computers onto the floor, the report stated.

The man was removed from the building only to sneak back in behind another person who entered and started trashing the place again, this time grabbing a vacuum cleaner and throwing it at the front door glass, causing it to shatter.

“I got a little shook up because as soon as he picked up the computer I thought he was going to brain me in the head,” said Todd Riordan, mission worker.

The man took off and mission workers called police. The suspect was not named in the police report.