Ex-Fox News star Bill O’Reilly launches daily online show

Among other topics, Bill O'Reilly discussed President Trump's "fire and fury" comments about North Korea

FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2015 file photo, host Bill O'Reilly of "The O'Reilly Factor" on the Fox News Channel, poses for photos in the set in New York. There was no immediate response from Bill O'Reilly's bosses Wednesday, April 19, 2017, to escalating reports that the Fox News Channel personality will lose his job following accusations he had harassed women. New York magazine said that Rupert Murdoch and his sons James and Lachlan, who run Fox parent 21st Century Fox, had decided that O'Reilly was out and executives were planning the exit. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
NEW YORK (AP) — Ousted Fox News Channel star Bill O’Reilly has launched an experimental video comeback with a daily online show.

The initial half-hour was posted on his website Wednesday for premium subscribers, originating from what he called a “new prototype studio.” He requested input from viewers for what he characterized as a “sneak preview.”

He said it would be made available to a non-paying audience on Thursday.

Among other topics, O’Reilly discussed President Trump’s “fire and fury” comments about North Korea and a movement that calls for California to secede from the union. He spoke by Skype with political commentator Michael Smerconish.

O’Reilly has produced a daily podcast, which this video startup apparently builds upon, since he was fired from Fox News in April in the wake of allegations of sexual harassment.

