Fake money found in Boardman store

Several fake Benjamin Franklins were found both inside the Home Depot store in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Pay attention if you get a $100 bill in the next few days.

There’s some “funny money” going around.

Several fake Benjamin Franklins were found both inside the Home Depot store in Boardman and outside in the parking lot.

The money looks genuine until you spot the red Chinese writing stamped on the front.

In June, fake money was circulating in Trumbull County. The general manager of Speedco in Weathersfield said he didn’t realize the money was fake until he took them to the bank. There, a teller pointed out that a bill was missing a strip and the numbers were smudged.

The manager of the Boardman Home Depot called police to file a report.

