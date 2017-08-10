Texas man pushing federal law to make it easier to reach emergency crews

In an emergency, Hank Hunt says every second counts. He learned that first-hand after the death of his daughter.

Anna Wiernicki, Nexstar Published: Updated:
phone call generic
Courtesy: WHTM

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) – The family of a Texas woman killed while trying to get a hold of 9-1-1, wants Congress to make it easier for people to call for help.

In the case of an emergency, Hank Hunt says every second counts.

For Hunt’s daughter, Kari, it was too late.

In 2013, her ex-husband attacked her in an east Texas hotel room.

“During that attack, their 9-year-old daughter called 9-1-1 on the hotel phone in the room, and she couldn’t get 9-1-1 because we don’t teach our children to dial a 9 first,” Hunt said.

Last week, Senate passed the “Digital Act,” which includes “Kari’s Law.” It would make sure that when you call 9-1-1, that’s all you have to dial.

Trey Forgety, with the National Emergency Number Association, said the legislation targets multi-line-telephone systems, like large businesses and hotels.

“In most cases, the only changes a business would have to make to comply with Kari’s Law, or even a precise location requirement, is a simple reprogramming of their multi-line-telephone system. It takes, at most, 30 minutes,” Forgety said.

Forgety said making those changes won’t cost businesses a lot of money.

But for Hunt, this isn’t about dollars and cents. It’s just common sense that he says could save lives.

The amended bill will now head back to the House for final passage before heading to the president’s desk. Similar legislation has already been passed on the state level in Illinois, Maryland, Tennessee and Texas.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s