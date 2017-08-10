Grove City College to host viewing party for solar eclipse

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Grove City College’s Physics Department is hosting a viewing party that will allow spectators to watch the upcoming solar eclipse safely and learn about the rare celestial phenomenon.

Telescopes and free eclipse viewing glasses will be available — as will the College’s resident astronomer, Assistant Professor of Physics Dr. James L. Clem — from noon to 5 p.m. on August 21 on the College Quad between Harbison Chapel and Crawford Hall.

“In a total solar eclipse, the moon covers the entire sun and only a ring of light, the corona, is visible,” Clem said. “Here, we will see a 79 percent obscuration. In other words, 79 percent of the sun’s cross section will be eclipsed.”

The partial eclipse begins at 1:10 p.m.. It will reach its apex at 2:34 p.m. and end at 3:53 p.m.

It’s important to be careful when viewing a solar eclipse. Looking directly at the sun, even at 79 percent obscuration, can lead to serious eye injury. The only safe way to look at the eclipse is through a light-filtering telescope, eclipse viewing glasses or via projection through a pinhole camera.

The last time a total solar eclipse was visible in the contiguous United States was in 1979 and the next will be on April 8, 2024, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

Public parking for the viewing party is available in the College’s guest parking lot at the corner of Liberty and East Main streets.

For additional information, contact Clem at jlclem@gcc.edu.