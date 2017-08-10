Mahoning County indictments: August 10, 2017

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on August 10, 2017:
Jakob E. Aey: Menacing by stalking
Jolessa Bevly: Permitting drug abuse with forfeiture specifications
Jarell Washington: Felonious assault and abduction
Morgan Oslowski Parker: Theft and misuse of credit cards
Brian Schlosser: OVI
Amontae Traylor: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, having weapons while under disability and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle
Diamond Taylor Richardson: Theft
Jamal Finley: Possession of cocaine with a major drug offender specification, illegal conveyance into a detention facility and falsification
Randy Johnson: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia
Brandon Frush: Felonious assault
Paul M. Botte: Trafficking in LSD and aggravated trafficking in drugs with forfeiture specifications
Stephen Woolfolk and Nicholas F. Snyder: Illegal conveyance onto grounds of a detention facility and possession of heroin
Jeremy S. Adams and Maria Polas: Misuse of credit cards, four counts of receiving stolen property, three counts of forgery, two counts identity fraud and one count of obstructing official business
Keith Richards: Burglary and vandalism
Brett J. Young: Robbery
Tiawan Clinkscale: Possession of cocaine
Jerome Givins: Having weapons while under disability, tampering with evidence and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle
Dawan Williams: Possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs possession of drug paraphernalia with forfeiture specifications and two counts of possession of drugs
Jason Terry: Tampering with records and forgery
William Ross: Weapons under disability
Jessie J. Riffle: Escape
Chantez Loury: Escape
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.
.