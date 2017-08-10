Mahoning County indictments: August 10, 2017

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on August 10, 2017:

Jakob E. Aey: Menacing by stalking

Jolessa Bevly: Permitting drug abuse with forfeiture specifications

Jarell Washington: Felonious assault and abduction

Morgan Oslowski Parker: Theft and misuse of credit cards

Brian Schlosser: OVI

Amontae Traylor: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, having weapons while under disability and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle

Diamond Taylor Richardson: Theft

Jamal Finley: Possession of cocaine with a major drug offender specification, illegal conveyance into a detention facility and falsification

Randy Johnson: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia

Brandon Frush: Felonious assault

Paul M. Botte: Trafficking in LSD and aggravated trafficking in drugs with forfeiture specifications

Stephen Woolfolk and Nicholas F. Snyder: Illegal conveyance onto grounds of a detention facility and possession of heroin

Jeremy S. Adams and Maria Polas: Misuse of credit cards, four counts of receiving stolen property, three counts of forgery, two counts identity fraud and one count of obstructing official business

Keith Richards: Burglary and vandalism

Brett J. Young: Robbery

Tiawan Clinkscale: Possession of cocaine

Jerome Givins: Having weapons while under disability, tampering with evidence and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle

Dawan Williams: Possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs possession of drug paraphernalia with forfeiture specifications and two counts of possession of drugs

Jason Terry: Tampering with records and forgery

William Ross: Weapons under disability

Jessie J. Riffle: Escape

Chantez Loury: Escape

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.