Mahoning County indictments: August 10, 2017

By Published:
courtroom generic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on August 10, 2017:

Jakob E. Aey: Menacing by stalking

Jolessa Bevly: Permitting drug abuse with forfeiture specifications

Jarell Washington: Felonious assault and abduction

Morgan Oslowski Parker: Theft and misuse of credit cards

Brian Schlosser: OVI

Amontae Traylor: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, having weapons while under disability and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle

Diamond Taylor Richardson: Theft

Jamal Finley: Possession of cocaine with a major drug offender specification, illegal conveyance into a detention facility and falsification

Randy Johnson: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia

Brandon Frush: Felonious assault

Paul M. Botte: Trafficking in LSD and aggravated trafficking in drugs with forfeiture specifications

Stephen Woolfolk and Nicholas F. Snyder: Illegal conveyance onto grounds of a detention facility and possession of heroin

Jeremy S. Adams and Maria Polas: Misuse of credit cards, four counts of receiving stolen property, three counts of forgery, two counts identity fraud and one count of obstructing official business

Keith Richards: Burglary and vandalism

Brett J. Young: Robbery

Tiawan Clinkscale: Possession of cocaine

Jerome Givins: Having weapons while under disability, tampering with evidence and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle

Dawan Williams: Possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs possession of drug paraphernalia with forfeiture specifications and two counts of possession of drugs

Jason Terry: Tampering with records and forgery

William Ross: Weapons under disability

Jessie J. Riffle: Escape

Chantez Loury: Escape

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s