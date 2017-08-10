Marilyn Kish Hutton Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Marilyn J. Kish Hutton of Hermitage passed away on Thursday, August 10, 2017 at 9:18 a.m., in Nugent Convalescent Home in Hermitage, after a brief illness. She was 83.

Marilyn was born in Mercer, Pennsylvania on February 4, 1934, the daughter of the late John and Eva (Redmond) Ryder.

She was a graduate of Mercer High School.

She had worked as a customer service representative at the former Westinghouse plant Sharon for 19 years.

She was a member of the Tri-State Country Music Association and belonged to several area bowling leagues including the Hickory VFW bowling league.

She enjoyed playing cards, especially euchre.

Marilyn was of the Methodist faith.

She married Harry P. Hutton on October 11, 1996. He died on July 31, 2003. Her first husband, Louis Kish Jr. died in 1993.

She is survived by her stepdaughter, Becky Hutton of Youngstown, Ohio and her grandsons, Paul Sando-Doughty and his husband, Haden Sando-Doughty, of Las Vegas, Nevada and Christopher Hando of Erie, Pennsylvania, along with several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and her husbands, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Diane Hutton; three brothers and a sister.

Donations in her memory my be made to the American Cancer Society, PA Division, ATTN: Memorials, P.O. Box 897, Hershey, PA 17033 or to Three Rivers Hospice Patient Care Fund, 3500 Mosside Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15146.

Private family visitation and services will take place on Monday, August 14, 2017 at Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home, 264 East State St., Sharon, PA 16146.

Burial will be at America’s Cemetery in Hermitage.

Condolences to the family may be expressed by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.



