New Mahoning County program allows offenders to work off their sentences



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new program allows low-level, nonviolent felons to serve their time in a way other than going to prison.

A new change in state law affects Ohio’s 10 most populated counties. Mahoning County is number 10.

Under the change, no one convicted of a low-level, non-violent felony can be sent to the state penitentiary. So, they would either be sent to the county jail or be placed on probation.

A new program put together by the courts and Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene expands the day-reporting program.

This would allow those non-violent offenders to do work around the community, including picking up garbage and cutting grass as part of their sentences.

That new program was approved by Mahoning County Commissioners on Thursday morning. It is expected to go into effect in September.

It will be paid for, in part, by a $1.2 million grant by the state. This would cover housing and mental health and drug counseling.

There are some potential drawbacks to the plan, however.

