No objections at hearing to second energy plant in Lordstown

A hearing was held in Columbus for anyone to voice concerns about the plant

WKBN was given a preview Wednesday at what will eventually be an electric-generation plant in Trumbull County, which is expected to bring good-paying jobs for hundreds of local workers.

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Clean Energy Future is one step closer to being able to build a second energy plant in Lordstown.

The company announced plans in January to build the $900 million Trumbull Energy Center. Thursday, a public hearing was held in Columbus so anyone with objections or concerns could talk about them with representatives from the Public Utilities Commission.

Now, Clean Energy Future’s application will go to a vote at the Ohio Power Siting Board.

“Hopefully, we can help keep Northeast Ohio’s or Northern Ohio’s electric down by being able to produce cheap electric,” Hill said.

Construction continues on the Lordstown Energy Center. Both plants will burn natural gas to make electricity.

When both projects are completed, they could potentially power 1.7 million homes in the state.

