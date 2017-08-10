No objections at hearing to second energy plant in Lordstown

Related Coverage Crews offer glimpse of work being done at Lordstown Energy Center

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Clean Energy Future is one step closer to being able to build a second energy plant in Lordstown.

The company announced plans in January to build the $900 million Trumbull Energy Center. Thursday, a public hearing was held in Columbus so anyone with objections or concerns could talk about them with representatives from the Public Utilities Commission.

Now, Clean Energy Future’s application will go to a vote at the Ohio Power Siting Board.

“Hopefully, we can help keep Northeast Ohio’s or Northern Ohio’s electric down by being able to produce cheap electric,” Hill said.

Construction continues on the Lordstown Energy Center. Both plants will burn natural gas to make electricity.

When both projects are completed, they could potentially power 1.7 million homes in the state.