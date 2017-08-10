Novelis donates $10,000 worth of school supplies for Warren students

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – People were lined up outside the Warren Family Mission Thursday afternoon to help their kids get ready to head back to the classroom.

Novelis aluminum company donated $10,000 worth of back-to-school supplies for the giveaway, including 450 backpacks.

Each bag was filled with the essential kids needs heading into a new year of learning.

“It could be a hefty burden for the parents,” said Dominic Mararri of Warren Family Mission. “It’s a stressful time of the year for everyone. We’re just thankful that we can alleviate a little bit of that burden with Novelis’ help.”

Novelis employees were on hand to help with the distribution and say it’s heartwarming to see all the children get off to school with a good start.

Also, Ianazone’s Pizza in McDonald donated 1,200 slices of pizza for the day.

