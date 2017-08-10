Penn State Shenango cuts ribbon on startup business incubator

Officials cut the ribbon on a new entrepreneurial incubator at Penn State Shenango on Thursday morning.

SHARON, Ohio (WKBN) – Officials cut the ribbon on a new entrepreneurial incubator at Penn State Shenango on Thursday morning.

Venture-Pointe is funded through a $50,000 grant from Invest Penn State — an initiative across Pennsylvania to launch new business startup ideas.

Penn State President Dr. Eric Barron said these centers help the community that they’re placed in, and investing in the incubators is extremely important for the future of the state.

“We’ve come to the conclusion that this is so important… so important for Pennsylvania, so important for our faculty, so important for our students… that we would like them to be permanent,” Barron said.

VenturePointe is the 17th incubator that Penn State has set up across Pennsylvania.

