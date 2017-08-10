Police: Suspects cooked meth while children were in Youngstown home

Glenn and Nicole Lambert and Mark Cartwright are facing meth-making charges

By Published:
Mark Cartwright, Glenn Lambert, Nicole Lambert
From left to right: Mark Cartwright, Glenn Lambert, Nicole Lambert

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Seven children were found in a west side home, where police said they uncovered a methamphetamine-making lab.

The Mahoning County Drug Task Force found the suspected drug items in a house in the 1900 block of Manhattan Avenue.

Three suspects — Glenn and Nicole Lambert and Mark Cartwright — were arrested and charged with illegal manufacture and assembly of drugs. They remained in Mahoning County Jail on Thursday afternoon.

Police say some of the drugs were actually being made at the time of the raid.

The children in the home were turned over to relatives.

Youngstown meth lab bust

