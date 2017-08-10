Scaramucci to guest on Colbert’s ‘Late Show’ next week

CBS said Wednesday that Scaramucci will appear on Colbert's "The Late Show" on Monday

By Published:
Anthony Scaramucci
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2017 file photo, Anthony Scaramucci, a senior adviser to President-elect Donald Trump, talks to reporters in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. CNN isn't commenting Monday, June 26, as to what led it to retract a story about a supposed investigation into a pre-inaugural meeting between an associate of Trump and the head of a Russian investment fund. The story posted Thursday on CNN's website said Senate investigators are looking into the meeting between Scaramucci and Kirill Dmitriev, whose Russian Direct Investment Fund guides investments by U.S. entities in Russia. Scaramucci, in the story, said he exchanged pleasantries in a restaurant with Dmitriev. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – CBS says Anthony Scaramucci will be a guest on Stephen Colbert’s late-night show next week.

The network said Wednesday that Scaramucci will appear on Colbert’s “The Late Show” on Monday.

The former White House communications director lost his job with President Donald Trump’s administration July 31, after only 11 days in the job. His firing came after he gave an expletive-filled interview.

Scaramucci had been scheduled to make other public appearances, including at the Politicon political convention in Southern California, but the financier canceled.

Colbert’s gleeful focus on the Trump White House has given his show a late-night ratings lead, and landing Scaramucci is a coup for the host.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s