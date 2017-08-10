Storm Team 27: Chance for isolated showers or storms today

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Today we are going to start off dry with sunny skies but the clouds will build in by lunch. Highs will be in the low 80s. Rain will develop in the early afternoon. There is a chance for an isolated shower or storm.

Tomorrow are are tracking similar conditions. There is a chance for a for an afternoon shower or storm. Highs in the low 80s.

FORECAST

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm afternoon. (30%)
High: 82

Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
Low: 62

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or a thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 82

Saturday: Partly sunny. Very small chance for a shower or a thunderstorm. (20%)
High: 76 Low: 63

Sunday: Partly sunny.
High: 76 Low: 57

Monday: Partly sunny. Isolated showers early. (20%)
High: 76 Low: 56

Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 78 Low: 57

Wednesday: Partly sunny.
High: 80 Low: 57

Thursday: Partly sunny.
High: 82 Low: 57

