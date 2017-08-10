Storm Team 27: Isolated shower or storm early tonight

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

The risk for isolated showers or storms early tonight. Watch for some patchy fog late into early Friday morning. Temperatures will slide into the low 60’s.

The chance for showers or storms again Friday. Mainly in the afternoon and evening. The risk will taper off into Friday night.

Look for cooler air this weekend with highs in the 70’s.

FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Mainly early. (40%)

Low: 62

Friday: Partly or Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or a thunderstorm. Mainly afternoon and evening. (60%)

High: 81

Friday night: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Mainly early.

Low: 62

Saturday: Partly sunny. Cooler. Small chance for a shower. (30%)

High: 76

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 76 Low: 56

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 79 Low: 57

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 80 Low: 58

Wednesday: Partly or mostly sunny.

High: 84 Low: 58

Thursday: Partly sunny. Small chance for a shower or storm late day. (20%)

High: 85 Low: 61

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 84 Low: 64