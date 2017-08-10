Surveillance video shows man trashing Rescue Mission

Mission workers say they asked the suspect to leave because he failed a drug test and wasn't applying for jobs

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Surveillance video from inside the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley shows an angry man throwing items, including computer monitors.

Mission workers said the man was a client who became angry after he was asked to leave the facility on Martin Luther King Boulevard. They said he tested positive for marijuana and wasn’t applying for jobs.

The video shows a man come into the lobby, where he tried to unsuccessfully kick open a door. He looks injured but goes on a rampage, grabbing two baby strollers and hurling them into an office.

In an office, the suspect then throws several items, including computer monitors and a chair. He leaves the office and throws a trash can through the open door, hitting the worker.

The worker involved in the incident, Todd Riordan, spoke to WKBN, saying he was shaken up by the incident.

Police are now looking for the suspect

