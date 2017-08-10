Teen killed, two injured in Mercer County crash

Police said the crash happened in the 300 block of Amsterdam Road on Wednesday night

By Published:
Accident generic

LIBERTY TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Police said a 19-year-old man was killed and two teenagers were injured in a Mercer County crash on Wednesday night.

The victims haven’t yet been identified by Pennsylvania State Police.

Police said the crash happened in the 300 block of Amsterdam Road. It involved a 2004 Dodge Dakota truck, driven by a 17-year-old boy.

Pennsylvania State Police said the boy lost control of the truck while going around a bend. The truck then hit a culvert and struck a tree head on.

The front seat passenger died at the scene, while the driver and a back seat passenger were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s