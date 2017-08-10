Teen killed, two injured in Mercer County crash

LIBERTY TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Police said a 19-year-old man was killed and two teenagers were injured in a Mercer County crash on Wednesday night.

The victims haven’t yet been identified by Pennsylvania State Police.

Police said the crash happened in the 300 block of Amsterdam Road. It involved a 2004 Dodge Dakota truck, driven by a 17-year-old boy.

Pennsylvania State Police said the boy lost control of the truck while going around a bend. The truck then hit a culvert and struck a tree head on.

The front seat passenger died at the scene, while the driver and a back seat passenger were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.