Warren crime activity: Man claims substance in baggie is powdered sugar

Thursday, August 3

7:00 p.m. – Southern Blvd. and Solar St., 37-year-old Brandy Joseph, 24-year-old De’Vonte West, and 18-year-old Ju’wantae Harbin died after the car they were riding in crashed into a house and shots were fired.

Friday, August 4

4:02 p.m. – Washington St. NE and Waverly Ave. NE, 25-year-old Justyne Haught, of Cleveland, arrested on a warrant out for a probation violation. Police recognized Haught as having a warrant out for her arrest. When they asked her for her name, they said she gave them a fake name and took off running. According to a police report, she jumped a fence and cut her arm and leg. Police called EMTs to treat her injuries and said she told them she just took a “buttload” of heroin.

6:03 p.m. – 1200 block of Palmyra Rd. SW, 31-year-old Katie Hays, arrested and charged with endangering children and drug paraphernalia. Police said Hays overdosed on heroin in an upstairs bathroom, leaving her three young children unattended. Officers revived her and took her to the hospital.

Sunday, August 6

8:00 p.m. – 1000 block of Southern Blvd. NW, officers responded to a report of a man with a gun. The pregnant victim said the father of her unborn child threatened to attack and kill her. She said he also spit on her. Police did not see him with a gun after reviewing surveillance video.

Monday, August 7

12:40 a.m. – 2300 block of Plaza Ave. NE, reported stolen vehicle. The victim said he parked his purple 1998 Pontiac Bonneville behind Goodwill. He told police he left the doors unlocked and that his key had been previously broken off in the ignition.

10:00 p.m. – 200 block of Porter St. NE, 35-year-old Deltonio Dorsey, arrested on warrants and additionally charged with aggravated robbery and having weapons while under disability; 29-year-old Gabriel Lofton, arrested on warrants and additionally charged with complicity to an aggravated robbery; 58-year-old Johnny Roy Mitchell, arrested and charged with obstruction of justice. A woman said she was robbed at gunpoint by two men. Police later found them in an apartment in the 300 block of Scott St. NE.

11:00 p.m. – McMyler St. NW and Parkman Rd. NW, multiple calls for shots fired in the area. Witnesses said they saw a large group of people fighting and shooting each other in the road.

Tuesday, August 8

6:20 p.m. – 1800 block of Victoria St. SW, Police said they found a baggie containing white powder in a car during a traffic stop. The driver said it was powdered sugar, according to a police report. Officers said they also found marijuana, a scale, over $1,100 cash, and ammo in the car. The white powder was sent to a lab for testing and charges are pending.

11:00 p.m. – Robert Ave. NW, 22-year-old Darreion Owens, arrested on warrants and additionally charged with possession of marijuana. Officers responded to shots fired in the area of Tod Ave. NW. They found Owens walking quickly and fumbling with his waistband near the Stonegate Apartments. He led police on a chase until they caught up with him and discovered he had a bag of marijuana in his pocket, according to a police report. Owens pleaded not guilty.

Thursday, August 10

12:01 a.m. – 3800 block of Youngstown Rd. SE, police found two 13-year-old girls hiding behind cars at Toyota of Warren. Police learned the girls left two young children who they were supposed to be watching at a Niles home and that they did not have permission to be out, according to a police report. Police said the two girls were charged with curfew violations.

2:00 a.m. – 2200 block of Youngstown Rd., a woman said her two juvenile daughters were assaulted by the girlfriend of her children’s father. She said the girlfriend punched them and threatened to kill them and cut their heads off.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren Police Department.

