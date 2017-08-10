West Branch girls’ soccer begins season under new leadership

2017 West Branch Girls’ Soccer Preview

Head Coach: Cheryl Ficco

2016 Record: 11-4-2

The Warriors girls program really took off under the leadership of McKenzie Wallace – who in three years at the helm of the program the girls were crowned Northeastern Buckeye champions in each season. During that time span, the Warriors accumulated 36 wins and only 12 losses (36-12-5). This year, Cheryl Ficco takes over the program with just two seniors.

The Warriors will be without NBC Player of the Year Bailey Polinori (15 goals, 8 assists) as well as All-NBC selections Madison Pidgeon (1st team) and Calista Waters (2nd team).

“We expect to vie for another NBC championship,” says coach Ficco. “We have an experienced front line with forwards Gillian Koneval (20 goals, 5 assists) and Mikaela Whaley (4 goals). We’re also very technically sound in the midfield with Alexis Biery (3 goals, 4 assists) and Ali Schroeder (2 goals, 5 assists) controlling the pitch. Our defense has less experience as a unit but we’re anchored by senior Madeline Hinkle (1 goal) and I expect us to grow as the season progresses.”

West Branch has defeated Rootstown (6-0) and Champion (8-0) in scrimmages so far.

The Warriors open the season at Niles on August 18.

Individual Leaders

Goals: Gillian Koneval – 20

Assists: Bailey Polinori – 8*

Saves: Kendall Briceland – 83*

*-Graduated

Schedule

Oct. 11 – Salem, 7

Oct. 4 – at Marlington, 7

Oct. 2 – at Hoover, 7

Sept. 27 – at Louisville, 7

Sept. 25 – at South Range, 7

Sept. 20 – Canton South, 7

Sept. 16 – Mooney, 11

Sept. 13 – at Carrollton, 7

Sept. 9 – at Lakeview, 3

Sept. 6 – at Minerva, 7

Sept. 2 – Poland, 3

Aug. 30 – Alliance, 7

Aug. 26 – at Field, 7

Aug. 23 – at Perry, 7

Aug. 21 – Canfield, 7

Aug. 18 – at Niles, 7