Workshop in Canfield targets grief suffered by families of addiction

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – With drug overdose being the leading cause of accidental death in Ohio, grief counselors and other health care and social workers are encountering a grief process that can be difficult to manage.

To help educate those who are dealing with the drug overdose epidemic, a special workshop is happening Thursday at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center.

The workshop is hosted by the Coalition for a Drug Free Mahoning County and includes keynote speakers discussing the path to addiction and the fallout that impacts loved ones of addicts, including children. Speakers will also discuss the impact on first responders.

Many times death from overdose or suicide is stigmatized and families don’t get the same support as they would from different types of loss. the goal of the workshop is to better understand what these families are going through.

“Our intent is to give people more knowledge about the pathway to addiction and then how they work with people who have either had an overdose personally or suffered an overdose death in their family. those kinds of trauma and grief experiences are so much different than what we see with typical grief,” said Angel DeVito, Coalition for a Drug Free Mahoning County.

The workshop will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The cost is $45. Health care professionals and teachers can obtain continuing education credits through the program.

The day will culminate in a Celebration of Life event that will run from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. During the event the names of loved ones lost to addiction will be read. The evening session is free and open to the public.

