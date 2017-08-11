Austintown crime activity: Drunk woman tried to hitchhike ride from police

Wednesday, August 2

2:09 p.m. – Clarkins Drive, William Hill, 51, of Salem, arrested and charged with soliciting sex and possession of criminal tools. Police posted an ad on a website under the “Women Seeking Men” dating section. They said Hill responded to the ad with sexually explicit messages and arranged to meet the undercover officer. When Hill arrived, officers arrested him and a search revealed he had three $20 bills, condoms, and an iPhone, according to police. Hill pleaded not guilty and will appear in court again on Sept. 18.

Thursday, August 3

5:56 p.m. – 6000 block of Mahoning Ave., Angela Rice, 41, of Youngstown, charged with theft. According to a report, a Walmart official told police they saw Rice take a nose stud and a five-pack of lace thongs. Rice told officers she is addicted to stealing and likes the “rush” she gets when she steals, police said. After a search, police said all of Rice’s stolen merchandise came to a total of $63.32.

Friday, August 4

2:08 a.m. – 100 block of N. Edgehill Ave., Thomas Wilson, 30, arrested and charged with drug paraphernalia and open container. According to a report, police found Wilson in the driver’s seat of his car in the parking lot of Chippers Sports Bar. They said he had an open beer bottle in his hand and another between his feet. He also had two glass pipes and a pen tube, according to police.

8:14 p.m. – N. Roanoke and Mahoning avenues, Justin Stamp, 35, of Struthers, charged with possession of marijuana and Jessie Stamp, 27, of Youngstown, charged with possession of drugs and marijuana. Police pulled over a car coming from a known drug house for a traffic violation. According to the report, the driver, Jessie, could not provide ID, proof of insurance, or registration. Justin told the officer, “I have a bag of weed on me,” police said. The officer searched the car and found two bags of marijuana, and two bags of pills.

Saturday, August 5

2:22 a.m. – 4200 block of Mahoning Ave., Frank Swick, 36, of Youngstown, charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated. According to a report, police found Swick sitting in a parking lot with a large lump above his left eye. He told police he drank 17 beers at the Wylie Coyote Bar and when attempting to walk home, fell and hit his head.

Sunday, August 6

12:01 a.m. – Idaho Road and Mahoning Ave., Jill Cadle, 55, of Warren, charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated. Police said Cadle was in the street, attempting to hitchhike. They said she was stumbling, smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes, and stuck her thumb out to hitchhike when they pulled up.

1:40 a.m. – Wickliffe Circle and Mahoning Ave., Lori Yerrace, 55, charged with criminal trespassing. Police said they saw Yerrace sitting near the Korean War Memorial with her pants down, urinating on the grass. According to the report, Yerrace was slurring her speech and smelled of alcohol. Police learned that Yerrace had been banned from the area because she was sleeping on the benches.

Monday, August 7

4:22 p.m. – Mahoning Ave. and Meridian Rd., Crashawn Hudson, 21, of Youngstown, charged with trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs and Deandra Talley, 23, of Youngstown, charged with possession of heroin and permitting drug abuse. Police stopped a car for playing loud music. According to a report, the driver, Talley, admitted to having a bag of heroin in his pocket and police saw several bags containing marijuana residue in the vehicle. Hudson had 15 pain reliever pills, police said.

9:50 p.m. – 3600 block of Mahoning Ave., Autumn Sirlouis, 28, charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated. Police were called to Bada Bing’s Bar and Grill for an intoxicated woman, Sirlouis, waving a gun around inside the bar. According to a police report, a man took the gun from her and she was walking on Mahoning Avenue. Police stopped Sirlouis and said she was staggering, breathing heavily, and sobbing.

Tuesday, August 8

12:30 a.m. – 4700 block of Mahoning Ave., William James, 30, of Youngstown, charged with possession of marijuana. Police entered the parking lot of Bill’s Place and parked near the car James was driving. They said he had his door open and they saw a baggie of marijuana in the driver’s door map compartment area.

Wednesday, August 9

2:14 a.m. – 100 block of Idlewood Road, Cortney Kula, 21, of Youngstown, and Peter Spare, 25, charged with possession of marijuana. Police were called to an apartment for a loud argument. When they entered the room, they observed marijuana residue on a table and a bag of marijuana on a bedroom dresser, according to the report.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Austintown Police Department.

Looking for more crime activity? See more communities here: