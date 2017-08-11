Austintown police looking for missing 13-year-old girl

Angelina Mulholland was last seen earlier on Friday and may be in the areas of Kirk Road, S. Raccoon Roads or on Penny Lane

Angelina Mulholland, missing teenager from Austintown

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown police are looking for a missing/runaway 13-year-old girl.

Angelina Mulholland was last seen earlier on Friday wearing a black shirt, jean shorts and white Converse shoes. She wears glasses with black frames and was last seen with her hair in a bun on top of her head.

Police said Mulholland may be riding a bicycle or staying at a home in the areas of Kirk Road and S. Raccoon Roads or on Penny Lane.

She is described as being 5’4″ tall and 115 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Austintown Police Department at 330-799-9721.

Police said those who knowingly try to hide the girl could be charged with interference with custody.

 

