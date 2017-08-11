Austintown report: Male enhancement pill popper proves potency

Related Coverage Police looking for man who exposes himself at Austintown hotels

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say Youngstown a man who was shopping for male enhancement pills exposed himself to a clerk, touting the effectiveness of the supplements.

Police said 21-year-old Shedrick Nichols purchased the pills from GNC in the Austintown Plaza on Thursday afternoon. According to a police report, he left the store but returned later, exposing his genitals to a clerk saying, “These supplements really work!”

The clerk’s boyfriend followed Nichols to Dollar General, where he was arrested.

Nichols denied exposing himself but said his zipper was down.

The clerk didn’t want to press charges, but Nichols was found to have a warrant for his arrest on a complicity charge. He was taken to the Trumbull County Jail Thursday and released that same day.

Police said this isn’t the first time that Nichols has exposed himself in Austintown.

Court records show that Nichols has been convicted of public indecency in 2016 and 2017.

Police connected Nichols to incidents at the Fairfield Inn on N. Canfield Niles Road and the Sleep Inn on Interstate Boulevard.

Last year, an employee at the Fairfield Inn told police that she saw a man watching pornography on his phone and touching himself inappropriately in the lobby. She said she confronted him but he just walked out of the business.

Earlier that day, an employee at the Sleep Inn reported a similar incident in which a man was sitting on the couch, exposing himself.

Police were able to identify Nichols by the vehicle registration, which came back to the mother of his child. From there, they found his Facebook page, according to a police report.