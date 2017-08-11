Bond set for suspects charged with Youngstown meth-making operation

Related Coverage Police: Suspects cooked meth while children were in Youngstown home

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three suspects accused of making methamphetamine with children in the home appeared in court on Friday.

Glenn and Nicole Lambert and Mark Cartwright are charged with illegal manufacture and assembly of drugs.

Friday, bond was set $75,000 for each of the suspects.

The Mahoning County Drug Task Force raided a home on Manhattan Avenue in Youngstown on Thursday. There, investigators said the Lamberts and Cartwright were making meth.

Prosecutors said there were eight children in the home — ranging from 3 to 11 years old. They said there were single-pot meth labs in the house and a car, describing the scene as a “potential bomb, waiting to go off.”

The three are due back in court on August 18.