Bond set for woman accused of spitting on Struthers cops

Jykeera Jones is charged with harassment by an inmate, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman from Akron is in the Mahoning County Jail on $22,000 bond, charged with spitting on police when they tried to arrest her last week.

Police say they were called to a home on East Midlothian Boulevard, and when they arrived, Jones started screaming and swearing at them. Then, she spat on them when they tried to handcuff her.

