C. Allen “Fuzzy” Strickland Obituary

LAKE MILTON, Ohio – C. Allen “Fuzzy” Strickland, age 63, formerly of Lake Milton passed away on Friday, August 11, 2017 at the Meadville Medical Center.

Born November 7, 1953 in West Virginia, he was the son of Ivan and Alice (Combs) Strickland.

Fuzzy was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

He worked as a driller in the oil and gas fields for various companies, having retired from Yoist Drilling in Pennsylvania.

He adored his family, especially his grandchildren.

Survivors include his daughters, Kelly Shumaker and Kimberly (Chris) Coggins; six grandchildren, Kailee, Alayna, Lexis, Averi, Zackery and Samme; brothers, Stanley and Randy and a sister Janice Goff and faithful companions “Fluffy” and “Toy Dog”.

He was preceded in death by brothers, Jack and Tony and sisters, Sharon and Brenda.

Services will be held at the Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel, on Wednesday, August 16, 2017 at 6:00 p.m., friends will be received beginning at 4:00 p.m. until the service.

Private burial will take place at Vaughn Cemetery.

