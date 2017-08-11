Clement’s streak snapped at 21, Scrappers fall to Yankees

Clement finished 0-4

By Published:
Ernie Clement was unable to extend his league leading hit streak Friday as he went 0-4 in a loss to Staten Island.

NILES, OH (WKBN)-Rehabbing Kyle Higashioka, down from AAA Scranton, connected on a first inning two run home run and the Staten Island Yankees and the top pitching staff in the NYPL made it hold up. The Mahoning Valley Scrappers rallied late but came up short 2-1 on Friday night at Eastwood Field.

Wilkerman Garcia singled to start the game. Two pitches later Higashioka homered to right for the only runs of the night for Staten Island.

The Scrappers wouldn’t get their first hit of the game until the bottom of the fifth inning. With one out, Austen Wade triple. With two outs, Hosea Nelson singled to drive in Wade for the Scrappers lone run of the night.

With both pitching staffs entering the game ranked in the top four in the league, both offenses were only able to combine for three runs and 11 hits..

Gregori Vasquez (3-3) started and was the tough luck loser in 6.0 innings of work. He allowed two earned runs on just four hits. Vasquez walked one and struck out four. James Karinchak followed with 3.0 innings of three hit relief. He did not allow a run or walk while striking out seven.

The Scrappers will look to even the series up on Saturday night when for one night only they become the Mahoning Valley Packards. First pitch is set for 7:05 with Eli Morgan on the mound.

COURTESY: MAHONING VALLEY SCRAPPERS

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s