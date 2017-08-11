Crews work to contain fire at home in Austintown

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Fire crews in Austintown worked Friday morning to control a house fire on S. Edgehill Ave.

The fire broke out about 8 a.m. at a home in the 200 block of the street.

The family had just left the house when the fire broke out.

Smoke from the burning house could be seen from miles away.

Two dogs were rescued, but one dog died in the fire.

Additional crews were called in from the Youngstown Fire Department.

Damage to the house was extensive but an estimate was not immediately available.