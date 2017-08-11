Dallas RB Ezekiel Elliott suspended 6 games in domestic case

The league said there was "substantial and persuasive evidence" that Elliott had physical confrontations with his ex-girlfriend

By SCHUYLER DIXON, AP Pro Football Writer Published:
From left; Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer, Ezekiel Elliott, Taylor Decker, rear center, and Pat Elflein, right, celebrate after their 44-28 win over Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game. Friday, Jan. 1, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) – Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has been suspended for six games after a yearlong NFL investigation of his domestic violence case in Ohio.

The 2016 NFL rushing leader was suspended despite prosecutors in Columbus, Ohio, deciding more than a year ago not to pursue the case involving Elliott’s girlfriend at the time in the same city where Elliott starred for Ohio State.

The league said Friday there was “substantial and persuasive evidence” that Elliott had physical confrontations last summer with his ex-girlfriend, Tiffany Thompson.

The league revised its personal conduct policy in 2014 following sharp criticism of a case involving former Baltimore running back Ray Rice. The policy gave Commissioner Roger Goodell authority to suspend players for at least six games in domestic cases, with or without a conviction.

More AP NFL: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

