Donna L. Rosa Obituary

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania – Donna L. Rosa, 73, a former longtime Sharpsville resident, passed away peacefully under hospice care at 12:58 a.m. Friday, August 11, 2017, in Juniper Village, Sharon, with her son at her side after an extended illness.

Mrs. Rosa was born March 24, 1944, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Ralph and Helen (Gray) McGaffic.

She was raised in Pittsburgh and Sewickley and was a graduate of Red Bank Valley High School.

Years earlier, Donna was employed as a banquet waitress at the former Sheraton Inn in Shenango Township.

She enjoyed tending to her lawn and flower gardening.

A homemaker, Donna was a member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage.

Her husband, Lewis A. Rosa, II, whom she married August 31, 1973, passed away May 15, 2014.

Surviving are three daughters, Lisa Wise and her husband Jeffrey of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Judy Pastella and her husband Anthony of McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania and Leah Logue and her husband George of Moon Township, Pennsylvania; two sons, William King and his wife Robbin of Woodland Park, Colorado and Lewis A. Rosa, III and his wife Elizabeth of Sharpsville; 15 grandchildren whom she dearly loved and 12 great-grandchildren.

Besides her husband, Donna was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Ralph and Timothy McGaffic.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (nationalmssociety.org) or to the Kennedy Catholic Family of Schools, 2120 Shenango Valley Freeway, Hermitage, Pennsylvania 16148.

Per Donna’s wishes, there are no calling hours and the service is private.

Entombment will take place at St. Rose Cemetery Mausoleum, Hermitage.

Arrangements by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Monday, August 14 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.