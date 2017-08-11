Family brawl in Youngstown leads to three arrests

Police say the sisters came to their brother's house to beat him up over a stolen debit card

By Published: Updated:
Eva Baker
Eva Baker

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three people were arrested, including two sisters, after police say they came to their brother’s house to beat him up.

According to a police report, Eva Baker, 24, and her sister, DeHavlynn Scurry, 18, came to a home on Almyra Ave. about 11:41 a.m. Thursday to confront their brother, Maurice Barnes about a stolen debit card.

When officers arrived, they found Baker on top of Barnes and repeatedly punching him, the report stated.

The officers were able to separate the two and Baker was arrested.

As officers were trying to pull Baker and Barnes apart, Scurry was yelling at Barnes, further instigating the situation, according to police. Officers told Scurry to leave but she only moved into the middle of the street and continued yelling expletives. As officers attempted to arrest Scurry for not complying, she became combative and told officers, “I’m not going f****** nowhere and you can’t make me move. I’m pregnant,” the report stated.

After several attempts to subdue Scurry, the officer was able to take her down on a  grassy devil strip, the report stated.

As officers were placing handcuffs on Scurry, another female, identified as Kasheara Abron, ran over to the officer in an attempt to intervene and the officer pushed her away. Abron was arrested as well.  Both women were issued a summons for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Baker was charged with domestic violence and is being held in the Mahoning County Jail. She is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s