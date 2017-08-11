Fire damages the Circle Restaurant in Deerfield

DEERFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A fire broke out at a restaurant on the Deerfield Circle in Portage County.

The Circle Restaurant, 1290 Route 14, caught fire just after 12:30 a.m. Friday.

The restaurant sits about five miles west of Berlin Lake, near the Mahoning County line.

An employee at the restaurant told dispatchers that the fire started at an electrical plug, traveled up the wall and spread to the rest of the building.

The restaurant sustained heavy damage.

No injuries were reported. A damage estimate wasn’t immediately available.