YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are investigating a hit-skip crash that sent a woman into a brick wall on South Avenue.

The accident happened about 11:15 p.m. Thursday near Judson Avenue.

Police say a vehicle struck an SUV with a woman and her son inside, sending it into the wall of a JQ’s Quick Shoppe.

The woman and her son were taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital with minor injuries.