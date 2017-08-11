James Dean Klinger Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – James Dean Klinger, age 90, passed away Friday, August 11, 2017 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family.

James was born September 11, 1926 in Columbus, Ohio, to the late Edwin T. and Buelah (Gordon) Klinger.

He worked at the Halsey Taylor Company for 23 years and the K-Mart Distribution Center for eight years.

He was a proud Veteran of the US Army serving in France during WWII.

James was also a member of Old Erie Lodge #3 F&AM for 67 years.

Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Helen, three brothers and five sisters.

James is survived by his children, William J. (Shirley) Klinger and Joyce A. (Michael) Hoffman; four grandchildren, Matt (Stacey) MacGregor, Jesse MacGregor, Lauren Hoffman and Jonah Hoffman; six great-grandchildren, Aaron, Mya, Evan, Aidan, Jacob and Chase.

Friends may call from 12:00 Noon – 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 16, 2017 at the Lane Funeral Home, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Drive NE, Warren, where a Masonic Service will be held at 1:00 p.m.

Entombment will be in Crown Hill Burial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, Ohio 44512

