John Albert Pollock Obituary

HANOVERTON, Ohio – John Albert Pollock, age 64, of Hanoverton, died at 10:13 a.m. on Friday, August 11, 2017 at the Salem Regional Medical Center.
John was born on February 28, 1953.
Arrangements handled by the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.
