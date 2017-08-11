Josh Bell, Gerrit Cole lead Pirates past Tigers 7-5

Gerrit Cole (10-8) allowed six hits and three earned runs in eight innings

Pittsburgh Pirates Baseball - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

DETROIT (AP) – Rookie Josh Bell hit his 20th home run and drove in three runs, leading the Pittsburgh Pirates past the Detroit Tigers 7-5.

Gerrit Cole (10-8) allowed six hits and three earned runs in eight innings, his longest outing of the season. He improved to 3-1 since the All-Star break and is 6-3 in his last 10 starts. Felipe Rivero closed for his 11th save. Drew VerHagen (0-2) took the loss.

Sean Rodriguez of the Pirates had a run-scoring single in the second to make it 2-2. Rodriguez hit a solo homer in the eighth for his fourth of the season.

A run-scoring double by Victor Martinez and an RBI groundout by James McCann produced two runs in the ninth for Detroit.

