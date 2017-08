Related Coverage Police arrest Boardman man on rape charge

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman man accused raping a child was found not guilty of the charges against him on Friday.

Eric Damore was arrested by U.S. Marshals last year after a grand jury indicted him on rape and gross sexual imposition charges. The indictment alleged that Damore sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl in October 2014.

A jury made its decision after three hours of deliberation.