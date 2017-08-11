Kizer takes ‘step’ in Browns’ QB clash, could get next start

TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer Published: Updated:
This is a photo of DeShone Kizer of the Cleveland Browns for the 2017 NFLPA Rookie Premiere portraits taken on Saturday, May 20, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Dominic DiSaia/AP Images for NFLPA)
CLEVELAND (AP) – Browns rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer had an impressive NFL exhibition debut, but coach Hue Jackson said the team’s three-way QB competition remains wide open.

Playing the entire second half, Kizer rallied the Browns to a 20-14 win Thursday night over the New Orleans with a pair of long passes, including a 45-yard TD strike with 1:52 left.

The second-round draft pick from Notre Dame showed off his big arm while completing 11 of 18 passes for 184 yards. He did not have a turnover.

Jackson was pleased with Kizer’s performance, but hasn’t decided who will start when the Browns host the New York Giants on Aug. 21.

Kizer may have taken the lead in the battle with veterans Brock Osweiler and Cody Kessler. However, Jackson isn’t ready to commit to any of the trio as his starter for the Sept. 10 regular-season opener against Pittsburgh.

