Magdalene F. Pesa Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Magdalene F. Pesa, 100, who passed away at Briarfield Manor Assisted Living Center on Friday, August 11, 2017.

Magdalene was born November 22, 1916, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late John and Nancy (Orofino) Zucco.

She graduated from Ursuline High School in Youngstown.

She was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Basilica. Her recent love has been playing cards, bingo and trips to casinos.

Her husband Nick W. Pesa whom she married Nov. 6, 1940 died Feb 5, 1993.

She leaves behind her son, Robert Pesa; three grandchildren, Richard Pesa and Sharyn Esposito both of Denver, Colorado and Michael Pesa of Baltimore, Maryland; two great-grandchildren, Logan and Cassity Esposito and a sister Rose Tallerino of Youngstown as well as many loving nieces, nephews and many other friends.

Besides her parents and husband, sons James and Edward, two sisters Theresa Langenheim and Martha Rella and three brothers Peter, Prosper and Salvadore Zucco preceded her in death.

Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, August 15, 2017 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Kirila Funeral Home, Inc. 258 Poland Avenue in Struthers.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 16, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at the Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Basilica, with the Very Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio Jr. officiating.

Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Contributions may be made to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica.



Order Flowers Here